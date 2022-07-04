Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul set to reopen soon: city officials
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A fully-refurbished Gwanghwamun Square, a landmark in central Seoul, is expected to open to the public soon, city government officials said Monday.
The construction to expand the square and turn part of it into a park is expected to be completed by the end of this month or early next month, they said.
As of late June, 90.6 percent of the project -- launched by the administration of then-Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in November 2020 -- had been completed, the city government said.
The plan includes displays of artifacts from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) era, and the construction of a waterway resembling the drainage system of the time.
However, the construction of other works are expected to take longer to continue until December 2023.
Works include the restoration of a Joseon-era platform that used to stand in front of Gyeongbok Palace, north of the square, and two statues of "Haechi," a mythical four-legged creature, at their original sites.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min appreciative of teammates for making Golden Boot possible
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan