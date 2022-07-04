S&P estimates S. Korea's inflation at 5 pct for 2022
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser S&P Global Ratings said Monday South Korea's annual inflation is expected to hit 5 percent this year due to higher energy and commodity prices.
In its latest report, S&P said the inflation in the Asia-Pacific region has risen and that it has decided to raise its inflation outlook for other major economies in the area, including Australia, India and Indonesia.
"Driving these revisions are higher energy and commodity prices and, in a few cases, larger pass-through as economies recover and core inflation picks up amid decreasing slack," it added.
In late June, South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the country's inflation will likely hit 6 percent during the June-August period on a global surge in oil, food and material costs,
S&P forecast South Korea's inflation at 2.4 percent for 2023, followed by 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent for 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The credit appraiser also suggested Asia's No. 4 economy will expand 2.6 percent on-year in 2022, which is 0.1 percentage point higher than its previous estimate released in April.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min appreciative of teammates for making Golden Boot possible
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan