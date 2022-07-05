Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon presses ahead with appointment of education minister after health minister nominee voluntarily resigns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon appoints acquaintance as chief of Fair Trade Commission (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Rival parties open way to normalize parliament (Donga Ilbo)

-- Parliament normalized with Kim Jin-pyo as speaker (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon pushes ahead with appointments of education minister, JCS chairman after health pick withdraws (Segye Ilbo)

-- Yoon appoints education minister, JCS chairman (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Consumer prices rise at fast pace (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon pushes ahead with appointment of education minister without hearing (Hankyoreh)

-- Health minister nominee eventually resigns (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea is net debtor nation when social security funds are excluded: state think tank (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Individual investors flocking to foreign futures markets (Korea Economic Daily)

