Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon presses ahead with appointment of education minister after health minister nominee voluntarily resigns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon appoints acquaintance as chief of Fair Trade Commission (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Rival parties open way to normalize parliament (Donga Ilbo)
-- Parliament normalized with Kim Jin-pyo as speaker (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon pushes ahead with appointments of education minister, JCS chairman after health pick withdraws (Segye Ilbo)
-- Yoon appoints education minister, JCS chairman (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices rise at fast pace (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon pushes ahead with appointment of education minister without hearing (Hankyoreh)
-- Health minister nominee eventually resigns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea is net debtor nation when social security funds are excluded: state think tank (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Individual investors flocking to foreign futures markets (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon asks Keidanren to help with relations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly gets back to work with Kim Jin-pyo as speaker (Korea Herald)
-- 'Korea, Japan should restore visa waiver program' (Korea Times)
(END)
