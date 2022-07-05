(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 5)

Though the two parties elected the speaker of the single house, they still can engage in a heated battle over how to form a special committee for judicial reforms and over the PPP having lodged a complaint with the Constitutional Court over unconstitutionality of the DP's railroading of revisions aimed at entirely stripping the prosecution of its investigative authority. The PPP refuses to participate in setting up the special committee, as that means its acceptance of the revisions. The DP must not forget that it pressed ahead with the legislation of the revisions without any public consent. Because the PPP agreed to join the special committee, it must make a compromise.