Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 05, 2022
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Cloudy 10
Suwon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 34/25 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 30/25 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 34/25 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30
(END)
