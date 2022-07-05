Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 05, 2022

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Cloudy 10

Suwon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 30/25 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 34/25 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30

