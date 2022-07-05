Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top S. Korean, Ukrainian minister discuss post-war recovery issue

All News 14:19 July 05, 2022

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister had discussions with a senior Ukrainian official on ways to cooperate for the future reconstruction of the war-battered nation on the sidelines of an international meeting in Switzerland, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.

The meeting between Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon and Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov was held the previous day, as they were on visits there for the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano.

The two sides agreed to sign an agreement for the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) at an early date to provide financial support for Ukraine's development projects, it said.

South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (2nd from L) holds a meeting with senior Ukrainian officials in Lugano, Switzerland, on July 4, 2022, on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, in this photo provided by Lee's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee also held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives from the United States, Germany, Canada and Switzerland.

During the conference, co-hosted by the governments of Ukraine and Switzerland, Lee plans to reaffirm South Korea's commitment to support Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#vice FM #Ukraine Recovery Conference
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!