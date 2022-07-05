The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:12 July 05, 2022
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.93 1.93
2-M 2.13 2.12
3-M 2.36 2.34
6-M 2.75 2.73
12-M 3.54 3.52
(END)
