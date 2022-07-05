Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares sharply up late Tue. morning

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.85 percent higher late Tuesday morning, buoyed by gains in IT blue chips and COVID-19-related companies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 42.54 points to 2,342.88 as of 11:20 a.m.

Internet portal service operator Naver jumped 4.7 percent, and Kakao soared over 5 percent.

SD Biosensor, a producer of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, spiked 7 percent, and vaccine maker SK Bioscience surged more than 16 percent, after South Korea reported a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infection cases.

In contrast, food companies moved in negative territory. Confectionery maker Orion slumped more than 4 percent. Samsung C&T, a trading company, lost about 0.8 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,297.35 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.25 won from Monday's close.

