(3rd LD) S. Korea's inflation at 24-year high in June; sharp rate hike in offing
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices rose at the fastest clip in nearly 24 years in June due mainly to soaring energy costs, data showed Tuesday, fanning expectations of a sharp rate hike this month.
Consumer prices soared 6 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 5.4 percent on-year spike in May, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases sharply increased Tuesday amid concerns about the virus' resurgence following eased social distancing restrictions.
The country added 18,147 new COVID-19 infections, including 171 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,413,997, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Yoon says he will personally take care of livelihood issues
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he will personally take care of the public's livelihood issues by meeting with people and listening to their concerns, and presiding over a weekly economic meeting.
Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, saying the economy is in a "very difficult" state with consumer prices rising 6 percent last month from a year earlier due to the worst inflation shock since the 1970s oil crisis.
-----------------
S. Korea to expand nuclear power generation to 30 pct of total by 2030
SEJONG -- South Korea will expand its generation of nuclear power to 30 percent of its total energy creation by 2030 as part of efforts to boost energy security and better meet carbon neutrality goals, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
The Yoon Suk-yeol government has pledged to reverse the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous administration, rebuild the industry and support its expansion overseas.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 3,000: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 3,000, according to its state media Tuesday.
More than 2,500 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) U.S.-bound catching prospect not afraid of new challenges
SEOUL -- Just like many young baseball players, Um Hyung-chan has long dreamed of playing in Major League Baseball (MLB) someday.
The 18-year-old catcher for Gyeonggi Commerce High School in Seoul took an important step toward realizing that dream Monday, when he signed with the Kansas City Royals.
