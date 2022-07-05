S. Korea's foreign minister departs on trip to Singapore, Indonesia
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin departed for Singapore on Tuesday on his first Southeast Asia trip since assuming the post in May, which will also take him to Indonesia for a session of the Group of 20, his ministry said.
He is scheduled to stay in Singapore till Thursday for meetings with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, including Myanmar and Ukraine, according to the ministry.
He will then make a two-day visit to the Indonesian island of Bali to attend the foreign ministerial meeting of G-20 major economies in what would be his debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage as Seoul's top diplomat, it added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
Photo of Yoon staring at blank computer screen raises eyebrows
-
June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
-
Son Heung-min recalls experiencing racism in Germany, rejoicing at revenge in World Cup upset
-
Culture minister: public opinion most important factor in determining military exemptions for BTS