(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 6)

The way President Yoon Suk-yeol responded to criticisms of his appointment style is disappointing. In an interview with reporters at the doorstep of his office in Yongsan, he simply brushed them off. When reporters raised issue with his nominations of Song Ok-rial as new antitrust chief, Park Soon-ae as education minister and Kim Seung-hee as health and welfare minister, the president rebutted by asking, "Did you see any competent ministers in the previous administration?" Yoon asked the reporters to "compare my nominees with those in the past administration." The president showed displeasure about such questions from journalists. Earlier, he was proud of "selecting candidates for ministers without errors."