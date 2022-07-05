KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 51,400 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 19,400 UP 450
LOTTE 37,050 DN 300
Nongshim 291,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 1,450
Shinsegae 219,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 79,100 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,100 UP 800
Boryung 10,300 UP 300
Hanwha 25,600 UP 450
DB HiTek 48,800 UP 800
CJ 79,400 UP 1,500
LX INT 31,900 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 13,350 UP 500
TaekwangInd 914,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,790 UP 20
KAL 25,450 UP 350
LG Corp. 80,800 UP 2,300
Daewoong 27,050 UP 100
KCC 300,500 UP 10,000
SKBP 78,000 UP 5,700
AmoreG 37,700 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 177,500 DN 500
HITEJINRO 30,250 UP 100
Yuhan 57,700 UP 700
SLCORP 30,000 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 68,100 UP 200
DL 69,900 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,350 0
KIA CORP. 78,400 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,300 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 37,300 UP 50
SK hynix 92,500 UP 3,400
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,500 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,600 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,050 UP 250
