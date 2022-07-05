KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 38,550 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,250 UP 65
ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 350
TaihanElecWire 1,810 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 UP 550
Daesang 21,650 DN 250
Meritz Insurance 34,750 UP 700
LotteChilsung 167,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,880 UP 220
POSCO Holdings 238,500 UP 8,500
DB INSURANCE 62,000 UP 200
SamsungElec 57,200 UP 100
NHIS 9,350 UP 110
DongwonInd 215,500 UP 1,500
LS 62,100 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES135000 DN500
GC Corp 167,500 UP 4,500
GS E&C 30,050 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 536,000 UP 30,000
GKL 13,600 UP 500
SKCHEM 98,200 UP 8,500
SKBS 122,500 UP 24,400
SK ie technology 95,500 UP 9,100
GS Retail 25,850 DN 50
Ottogi 433,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,790 DN 40
SKC 131,500 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 4,710 UP 135
HtlShilla 69,000 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 38,550 UP 850
KPIC 129,000 UP 5,500
SamsungElecMech 132,000 UP 5,500
Hanssem 62,800 UP 200
F&F 134,500 UP 5,500
KorZinc 490,500 UP 9,500
HyundaiMipoDock 87,200 UP 2,200
OCI 137,500 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 38,750 UP 100
S-Oil 102,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 351,500 UP 23,500
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
Photo of Yoon staring at blank computer screen raises eyebrows
-
Culture minister: public opinion most important factor in determining military exemptions for BTS
-
Son Heung-min recalls experiencing racism in Germany, rejoicing at revenge in World Cup upset
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike amid resurgence woes