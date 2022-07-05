LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 UP 2,500

HMM 24,750 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 141,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,850 UP 120

MS IND 16,300 UP 350

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,950 UP 1,300

LS ELECTRIC 59,100 UP 3,100

Mobis 201,000 DN 500

KSOE 89,800 UP 1,200

HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,000 DN 950

S-1 64,600 DN 800

Hanchem 214,500 UP 14,000

DWS 53,800 UP 600

ZINUS 48,900 UP 950

KEPCO 22,950 UP 350

SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 650

KG DONGBU STL 13,350 UP 350

SKTelecom 54,200 UP 600

HyundaiElev 26,600 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 500

KUMHOTIRE 3,475 DN 25

Hanon Systems 9,920 DN 280

SK 216,500 UP 7,000

ShinpoongPharm 23,100 UP 1,250

Handsome 31,500 UP 600

ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 UP 3,700

Asiana Airlines 15,350 UP 100

COWAY 63,500 0

DONGSUH 26,450 DN 100

SamsungEng 22,050 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 500

PanOcean 5,810 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 UP 950

CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 500

KT 37,400 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30150 UP600

NCsoft 362,500 UP 8,000

LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 50

(MORE)