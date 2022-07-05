KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 UP 2,500
HMM 24,750 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 141,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,850 UP 120
MS IND 16,300 UP 350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,950 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 59,100 UP 3,100
Mobis 201,000 DN 500
KSOE 89,800 UP 1,200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,000 DN 950
S-1 64,600 DN 800
Hanchem 214,500 UP 14,000
DWS 53,800 UP 600
ZINUS 48,900 UP 950
KEPCO 22,950 UP 350
SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 13,350 UP 350
SKTelecom 54,200 UP 600
HyundaiElev 26,600 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,475 DN 25
Hanon Systems 9,920 DN 280
SK 216,500 UP 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 23,100 UP 1,250
Handsome 31,500 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 UP 3,700
Asiana Airlines 15,350 UP 100
COWAY 63,500 0
DONGSUH 26,450 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,810 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 UP 950
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 500
KT 37,400 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30150 UP600
NCsoft 362,500 UP 8,000
LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 50
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
Photo of Yoon staring at blank computer screen raises eyebrows
-
Culture minister: public opinion most important factor in determining military exemptions for BTS
-
Son Heung-min recalls experiencing racism in Germany, rejoicing at revenge in World Cup upset
-
June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal