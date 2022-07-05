KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,500 UP 1,100
KT&G 81,700 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 18,400 UP 50
Doosanfc 29,500 UP 750
IBK 9,540 UP 100
LG Display 14,950 UP 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 26,300 DN 350
NAVER 243,000 UP 8,000
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 100
Kakao 72,000 UP 3,900
DWEC 5,730 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,750 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 38,450 UP 400
LG H&H 688,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 512,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 66,700 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,600 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 95,500 UP 5,300
Celltrion 183,000 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 19,800 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,800 UP 500
KIH 63,000 UP 600
GS 40,950 UP 350
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,300 UP 1,200
COSMAX 57,300 UP 1,100
KIWOOM 82,600 UP 4,300
DSME 22,200 0
HDSINFRA 5,370 UP 180
LIG Nex1 71,200 UP 200
Fila Holdings 28,700 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,950 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,250 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 130,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 18,300 UP 650
SK Innovation 180,500 UP 3,000
