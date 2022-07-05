KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 24,500 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 47,300 UP 350
Hansae 17,000 UP 650
Youngone Corp 38,650 UP 300
CSWIND 52,900 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 53,300 UP 800
HanmiPharm 318,500 UP 21,000
SD Biosensor 42,850 UP 2,500
Meritz Financial 27,050 UP 1,150
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 100
emart 107,000 UP 1,000
KOLMAR KOREA 37,300 UP 500
PIAM 33,700 UP 1,700
HANJINKAL 62,100 DN 400
CHONGKUNDANG 88,100 UP 500
DoubleUGames 41,800 UP 3,250
MANDO 46,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 UP 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,500 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,750 UP 250
Netmarble 68,900 UP 700
KRAFTON 226,000 UP 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 54,800 DN 700
ORION 105,000 DN 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,750 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,350 DN 250
BGF Retail 189,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 11,400 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 345,500 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 378,000 UP 7,500
HANILCMT 13,700 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 250
KakaoBank 30,600 UP 1,150
HYBE 150,000 UP 8,000
LG Energy Solution 361,500 UP 5,500
DL E&C 40,300 UP 1,100
kakaopay 63,900 UP 3,100
K Car 19,850 UP 700
SKSQUARE 39,550 UP 1,350
(END)
