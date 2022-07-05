Yoon promises support for women entrepreneurs
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol promised Tuesday to support the growth of women entrepreneurs, saying their success is directly linked to the country's future.
Yoon made the remarks at the opening of the inaugural "women entrepreneurs' week," which was established by law last October to be marked every year in the first week of July.
"Our women entrepreneurs have been at the forefront of overcoming crises and creating new industries through their strength and attention to detail," Yoon said at the event held at the headquarters of the Korea Federation of SMEs.
"This women entrepreneurs' week event, which is being held for the first time today, is an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to boldly establish themselves as the true principal agents of our economy," he said.
The presidential office said Yoon promised to support the pursuits of women entrepreneurs and focus policy efforts on building a "complete business ecosystem" where startups and unicorns can continue to grow.
He also vowed to "keep the door of the Yongsan Presidential Office wide open" to facilitate communication with women in business, it said.
"Only when we produce more creative women entrepreneurs and more innovative women in business will the future of the Republic of Korea be bright," he said.
Yoon personally awarded seven women for their contributions to business, including Yoon Gong-sun, the president of a flower delivery company, who received an order of industrial service merit for helping increase sales of small businesses and filling 87 percent of positions at her business with women.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
