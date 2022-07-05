Northwestern Seoul attacked by swarms of 'lovebugs'

The lovebugs are 6 to 8 mm in length and live for 72 to 92 hours. In the U.S., they are often found near highways and are a nuisance and hindrance to drivers. Unlike common perception, however, the lovebugs are nonthreatening to humans because they do not bite or sting. Their larvae are also known to act as a decomposer in the natural habitat by converting plant materials into nutrients.