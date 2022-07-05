Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
HELSINKI -- June Huh, a Korean American mathematician and professor at Princeton University, has been named a recipient of this year's Fields Medal, a prestigious international prize awarded to mathematicians under 40 for achievements in the field of mathematics.
The 39-year-old professor, who also serves as a distinguished professor of mathematics at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study, became the first-ever scholar of Korean descent to win the award handed down by the International Mathematical Union (IMU) every four years.
-----------------
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
SEOUL -- Six U.S. F-35A radar-evading fighters arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to conduct allied drills, the two countries' militaries said, in the first public deployment of America's stealth warplanes here since late 2017.
The deployment from the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska came as Seoul and Washington are cranking up security coordination amid concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang conducting a nuclear test or other provocations.
-----------------
Umbrella union files appeal against 'too low' minimum wage for next year
SEOUL -- The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major umbrella labor group, filed an appeal Tuesday against next year's minimum hourly wage, protesting the 5 percent increase agreed for 2023 as "too low."
The KCTU filed the appeal with the labor ministry, asking for a reconsideration of the agreement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Child porn website operator gets 2-yr prison term for concealing criminal proceeds
SEOUL -- A 26-year-old man responsible for once running one of the world's largest child sexual abuse websites was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday for concealing criminal proceeds.
The Seoul Central District Court imprisoned Son Jong-woo, who had already completed an 18-month sentence for operating "Welcome to Video" and ordered him to pay 5 million won (US$3,850) in fines.
-----------------
Northwestern Seoul attacked by swarms of 'lovebugs'
SEOUL -- Parts of the Seoul metropolitan area have recently come under attack by swarms of a previously unheard-of insect, named lovebug, with residents suffering inconvenience as the bugs get into their homes.
Swarms of lovebugs, known as a species of march fly, have suddenly appeared in northwestern Seoul and adjoining areas of Goyang, a Gyeonggi Province city, since about a month ago, causing inconvenience to residents.
-----------------
N. Korea may not conduct nuke test 'right away' due to rainy season: outgoing JCS chief
SEOUL -- The outgoing top South Korean military officer on Tuesday said North Korea may not find it easy to press ahead with a nuclear test "right away" due to the rainy season, though it has made preparations for it.
Gen. Won In-choul, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), was speaking to reporters during a brief farewell meeting amid speculation over the possibility and timing of the North carrying out what would be its seventh nuclear test at the mountainous Punggye-ri site.
-----------------
Yoon promises support for women entrepreneurs
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol promised Tuesday to support the growth of women entrepreneurs, saying their success is directly linked to the country's future.
Yoon made the remarks at the opening of the inaugural "women entrepreneurs' week," which was established by law last October to be marked every year in the first week of July.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 4-day losing streak on dip buying ahead of earnings season
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks bounced back Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors scooped up oversold stocks ahead of the quarterly earnings season. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 41.44 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,341.78. The KOSPI slid to a 20-month low Monday. Trading volume was light at 315.7 million shares worth 6.74 trillion won (US$5.18 billion), with advancing stocks far outpacing declining ones 802 to 92.
