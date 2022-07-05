PPP chief meets with Ukrainian parliamentary delegation
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok on Tuesday met with a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation visiting Seoul and discussed support measures for the country at war with Russia, officials said.
The meeting took place at the National Assembly about a month after a PPP delegation, led by Lee, paid a weeklong visit to Kyiv and other cities and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for discussions on various support measures.
On Tuesday, Lee told the delegation, led by Andrii Nikolaienko, a lawmaker who had served at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul, that he will once again convey Ukraine's request for lethal aid to the government, according to Rep. Tae Young-ho, who attended the meeting.
The Ukrainian delegation expressed gratitude for the US$100 million-humanitarian aid provided by the South Korean government, while expressing hope for South Korea's participation in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, particularly in areas such as nuclear energy and semiconductors, Tae said.
"We need help from South Korea in various fields ... South Korea has become a big economy thanks to many countries' help through the United Nations about 70 years ago, and Ukraine needs such help now," Nikolaienko told reporters after the meeting.
The delegation plans to return home Friday.
