Ulsan stage late rally to pad K League 1 lead
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC ended their season-worst winless slide at two matches with a late rally on Tuesday, temporarily padding their lead in the top South Korean football league in the process.
Um Won-sang scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season for Ulsan in the 87th minute, as they defeated Gangwon FC 2-1 at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
All three goals came within the final 25 minutes of the match.
Leonardo put Ulsan on the board on 75 minutes, before Balsa Sekulic tied things up for Gangwon with his first of the season in the 84th minute.
And three minutes later, Um played a nifty give-and-go with Leonardo deep in the Gangwon box to put his team ahead for good.
Ulsan improved to 43 points, now eight ahead of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Ulsan had enjoyed a double-digit lead atop the table before their late stumble and Jeonbuk's surge slashed that lead to just five points through the weekend.
Jeonbuk will have a chance to stay within five when they visit FC Seoul Wednesday evening.
Ulsan had lost to Pohang Steelers 2-0 last Saturday and had a 0-0 draw against Seongnam FC on June 26 -- the first time this season they had gone winless in consecutive matches and had also been held scoreless in two straight contests.
Also on Tuesday, Gimcheon Sangmu FC routed Jeju United 4-0 for their first victory in 10 matches. Three Gimcheon players scored, while Jeju's Kim Oh-kyu was charged with an own goal at Gimcheon Stadium in Gimcheon, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Pohang poured in four unanswered goals in the second half to hammer Seongnam FC 4-1 at Tancheon Stadium in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and stayed in third place with 33 points.
Pohang midfielder Kim Seung-dae scored twice in his second consecutive match, with Heo Yong-jun and Lim Sang-hyub chipping in a goal apiece.
Seongnam, which struck the woodwork three times in the second half, remained in last place with 12 points.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
