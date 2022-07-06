Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 3,000 for 2nd day: state media

All News 06:21 July 06, 2022

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 3,000 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Wednesday.

More than 2,140 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It reported one additional death, raising the total death toll to 74.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.75 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which 99.91 percent have recovered, and at least 4,000 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

In this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on June 15, 2022, North Korean workers disinfect public areas of the Ryugyong Golden Mall in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

