Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon issues no apologies despite string of controversial nominations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- High school dropout, professor Huh June wins Fields Medal, mathematical equivalent of Nobel Prize (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- High school dropout who pursued becoming poet wins mathematical equivalent of Nobel Prize (Donga Ilbo)

-- Overhaul of 'committee republic': Gov't vows to abolish 70 pct of inefficient committees (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Looming 'big-step' rate hikes over high inflation; concerns deepen over direct impact on people's lives (Segye Ilbo)

-- High school dropout who gave up on mathematics wins mathematical equivalent of Nobel Prize (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Consumer prices soar 6 percent, posing biggest challenges since 1997-98 Asian financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Inflation shock that shows no end in sight (Hankyoreh)

-- Consumer prices soar 6 percent, sharpest gain since 1997-98 Asian financial crisis (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Frightening prices: Inflation soars 6 pct for first time in 24 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Plunge in raw material prices after surge; inflation jumps to worst level in 24 years (Korea Economic Daily)

