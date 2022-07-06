Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 06, 2022

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 33/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 20

