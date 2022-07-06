Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 06, 2022
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 33/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 20
