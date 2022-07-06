Hanwha Defense to supply 25 Barracuda armored vehicles to Indonesia
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean defense firm Hanwha Corp. signed a contract with Indonesia's national police last month to supply 25 armored vehicles by 2024, its officials said Wednesday.
The company inked the deal with the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia on June 15 following an international bidding process for the project to procure the multi-role Barracuda vehicles. Hanwha did not specify the contract value.
Under the deal, Hanwha Defense, an affiliate of Hanwha Corp., will manufacture and deliver the vehicles. It would mark the second export of the Barracuda to Indonesia since 2004, when a contract was signed to provide a batch of 20 vehicles to the Indonesian Police.
The Barracuda is a tactical armored vehicle for a wide range of roles and missions, including reconnaissance. The vehicle has been operated by South Korean forces deployed overseas, as well as police forces in Indonesia and Vietnam.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
-
Son Heung-min recalls experiencing racism in Germany, rejoicing at revenge in World Cup upset
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike amid resurgence woes
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's inflation at 24-year high in June; sharp rate hike in offing