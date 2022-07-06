The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 06, 2022
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.93 1.93
2-M 2.14 2.13
3-M 2.37 2.36
6-M 2.76 2.75
12-M 3.55 3.54
