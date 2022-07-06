Airport bus passengers increase 2.6 times in 1st half due to rising travel demand

Currently, four companies are operating airport buses on 15 routes and the cumulative number of passengers exceeded 180,000 in the first half. The number of airport bus users was tallied at 57,420, or a daily average of 1,914, in June, which was 2.6 times higher than the January total of 21,947 users, or 708 on a daily average. On the month-to-month basis, the increase rate amounted to 20 percent in May and 95 percent in June.