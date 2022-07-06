Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus, Nokia agree to cooperate in key wireless tech R&D

All News 13:36 July 06, 2022

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative deal with Finnish tech giant Nokia Corp. to cooperate in research and development (R&D) projects for next-generation wireless standards.

According to LG Uplus, the two signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, calling for R&D cooperation in areas of 5G Advanced, an enhanced specification of the current 5G wireless technology, and the 6G standard currently in development.

In particular, they plan to join hands for research on the expansion of network structures, bandwidths and service zones.

They also plan to conduct a joint research project on reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), regarded as a promising emerging hardware technology to improve the spectrum of wireless networks and enhance LG Uplus' 6G frequency expansion capacity.

This photo provided by LG Uplus Corp. on July 6, 2022, shows Kwon Jun-hyuk (L), the company's head of network division, and Kevin Ahn, head of Nokia Korea, at the companies' memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held at a hotel in Seoul the previous day.

