100 matches later, veteran football defender as determined as ever
By Yoo Jee-ho
PAJU, South Korea, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Even after more than a decade of representing South Korea, with 100 matches to her credit, defender Kim Hye-ri says her mindset hasn't changed one bit.
The 32-year-old captain of the women's national team knows only one way to play, and that is to play hard.
"I have never slacked off playing in this (national team) uniform, and I am not about to change anything just because I've reached the 100-match mark," Kim told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on Wednesday. Kim and the rest of the women's squad opened training camp for the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women's Football Championship, which will kick off in Japan on July 19.
"Until the day I retire, I will try to stay the course and compete with the same approach," Kim added.
And South Korea will face plenty of competition at the EAFF event, with Japan (world No. 13), China (No. 16) and Chinese Taipei (No. 40) on the horizon for the 18th-ranked South Korea.
South Korea won the inaugural EAFF tournament in 2005 but haven't repeated that feat since. To return to the top, the first match against Japan on July 19 will be crucial, Kim said.
"This is my fifth E-1 championship and our goal is to win all three matches," Kim said of the round-robin event. "We all understand the importance of the first match against Japan. They will be the home team, but if we can pull off a win there and ride that momentum, then you never know how the rest of the tournament will play out."
Kim, a wily defender known for strong fundamentals, celebrated her 100th international appearance in a friendly against Canada in Toronto on June 26. She is the sixth female player from South Korea to join the "Century Club," for players with at least 100 international caps.
"It would have been better if I'd hit that milestone at home, rather than at an away match," Kim said. "But federations from both Korea and Canada took great care of me. I was grateful for the opportunity to reflect on my career."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
