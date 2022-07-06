T'way Air opens Incheon-Mongolia route amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Wednesday it has opened an Incheon-Mongolia route as pent-up travel demand is unleashed amid eased virus curbs.
T'way Air has deployed a 347-seat A330-300 jet to provide three flights a week between Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, and Ulaanbaatar starting Wednesday, the company said in a statement.
It is the third budget carrier to open a route to the Mongolian capital out of the country's 10 low-cost airliners. Previously, Jeju Air and Air Busan operated flights there.
The new flight route opening came as more people are rushing to travel overseas after almost all social distancing rules were eased amid a slower pace of coronavirus infections and a high vaccination rate.
