Justice minister discusses crypto investigations with U.S. prosecution officials
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has met with U.S. prosecution officials during a visit to New York and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the investigation of financial crimes, notably cryptocurrency, officials said Wednesday.
The meeting between Han and Andrea M. Griswold, co-chief of the Securities and Commodities Task Force at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, and Scott Hartman, chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force of the same office, took place on Tuesday, officials said.
The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and information exchange between the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office and the Southern District of New York office in fighting against major securities fraud and financial crimes.
The two sides also agreed to share their latest investigation data on ongoing crypto cases, including the high-profile case surrounding the meltdown of stablecoin TerraUSD and its digital coin counterpart, Luna.
South Korean prosecutors are looking into possible fraud charges surrounding TerraUSD and Luna while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, and whether marketing of the TerraUSD before it crashed violated investor-protection regulations.
