KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanssem 60,800 DN 2,000
F&F 133,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,900 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 DN 12,000
Kogas 34,350 DN 4,200
KSOE 82,100 DN 7,700
MERITZ SECU 4,530 DN 180
HtlShilla 68,200 DN 800
Hanmi Science 40,550 UP 2,000
SamsungElecMech 130,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 25,550 DN 300
Ottogi 430,500 DN 2,500
Hanwha 24,200 DN 1,400
LX INT 28,650 DN 3,250
HyundaiEng&Const 38,250 DN 2,250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,550 DN 1,050
SK hynix 92,100 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 12,550 DN 800
DB HiTek 47,850 DN 950
Youngpoong 503,000 DN 35,000
CJ 77,200 DN 2,200
AmoreG 37,300 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 172,500 DN 5,000
Daewoong 27,100 UP 50
TaekwangInd 896,000 DN 18,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,500 DN 290
LG Corp. 77,800 DN 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 106,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,150 DN 150
KAL 25,700 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,175 DN 75
TaihanElecWire 1,745 DN 65
Daesang 21,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 522,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 128,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 DN 330
SKC 128,500 DN 3,000
GCH Corp 19,650 UP 250
LotteChilsung 172,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,660 DN 220
