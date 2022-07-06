Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 July 06, 2022

GS E&C 28,900 DN 1,150
POSCO Holdings 230,000 DN 8,500
DB INSURANCE 57,100 DN 4,900
SLCORP 27,800 DN 2,200
Yuhan 57,100 DN 600
SamsungElec 56,400 DN 800
NHIS 9,080 DN 270
GC Corp 170,000 UP 2,500
Meritz Insurance 32,550 DN 2,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,400 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 35,450 DN 1,850
HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 118,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 63,900 DN 4,200
DL 64,700 DN 5,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,200 DN 150
KIA CORP. 75,400 DN 3,000
ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 150
KCC 285,500 DN 15,000
SKBP 75,900 DN 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,900 DN 4,050
MS IND 15,950 DN 350
OCI 125,500 DN 12,000
KorZinc 452,000 DN 38,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,430 DN 420
HyundaiMipoDock 78,100 DN 9,100
IS DONGSEO 37,450 DN 1,300
S-Oil 92,500 DN 9,500
LG Innotek 344,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,500 DN 4,500
HMM 23,850 DN 900
HYUNDAI WIA 53,900 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 DN 3,500
Mobis 192,500 DN 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,050 DN 1,950
S-1 62,700 DN 1,900
SK ie technology 81,800 DN 13,700
Meritz Financial 26,500 DN 550
DongwonInd 210,500 DN 5,000
LS 53,100 DN 9,000
(MORE)

