KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 DN14000
LS ELECTRIC 51,800 DN 7,300
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 2,200
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,500 DN 1,250
Shinsegae 216,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 288,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 49,200 DN 2,200
Hyosung 77,000 DN 2,100
LOTTE 34,500 DN 2,550
DWS 52,100 DN 1,700
KEPCO 22,150 DN 800
SamsungSecu 33,250 DN 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 12,600 DN 750
Hanchem 210,500 DN 4,000
SKTelecom 53,800 DN 400
HyundaiElev 26,000 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,350 DN 125
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,450 DN 1,850
Hanon Systems 9,640 DN 280
SK 205,500 DN 11,000
ShinpoongPharm 23,200 UP 100
Handsome 29,800 DN 1,700
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,500 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 100
COWAY 63,000 DN 500
ZINUS 48,900 0
DONGSUH 25,600 DN 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,300 DN 2,700
SamsungEng 20,000 DN 2,050
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 10,000
PanOcean 5,480 DN 330
IBK 9,150 DN 390
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 DN 1,300
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 1,050
KT 36,600 DN 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30100 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 11,750 DN 50
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 750
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
(4th LD) June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills