KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,300 DN 4,200
KT&G 80,100 DN 1,600
Doosan Enerbility 17,450 DN 950
Doosanfc 29,250 DN 250
LG Display 15,350 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,800 DN 500
NAVER 243,500 UP 500
Kakao 73,500 UP 1,500
GS 38,450 DN 2,500
NCsoft 360,500 DN 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,600 DN 700
COSMAX 58,300 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 79,500 DN 3,100
DSME 20,100 DN 2,100
HDSINFRA 5,170 DN 200
DWEC 5,500 DN 230
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,500 DN 1,250
CJ CheilJedang 393,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 37,400 DN 1,050
LG H&H 685,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 506,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 64,200 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,900 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,800 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 93,100 DN 2,400
Celltrion 186,500 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 19,550 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 177,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,000 DN 2,800
KIH 62,200 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,100 DN 150
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 UP 500
Youngone Corp 39,500 UP 850
FOOSUNG 17,300 DN 1,000
SK Innovation 171,000 DN 9,500
POONGSAN 23,550 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 45,650 DN 1,650
Hansae 16,900 DN 100
LIG Nex1 69,100 DN 2,100
Fila Holdings 28,550 DN 150
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(4th LD) June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
-
(2nd LD) June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal