KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 DN 8,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,550 DN 1,400
CSWIND 48,300 DN 4,600
GKL 13,700 UP 100
KOLON IND 51,100 DN 2,200
HanmiPharm 317,500 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 43,300 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,550 DN 270
emart 105,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 37,350 UP 50
PIAM 34,050 UP 350
HANJINKAL 57,600 DN 4,500
CHONGKUNDANG 86,200 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 41,600 DN 200
MANDO 45,400 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,500 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 DN 250
Netmarble 68,200 DN 700
KRAFTON 234,000 UP 8,000
HD HYUNDAI 51,700 DN 3,100
ORION 105,000 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 DN 950
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,850 DN 500
BGF Retail 185,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 96,700 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 11,250 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,000 DN 17,000
HANILCMT 13,400 DN 300
SKBS 121,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 600
KakaoBank 31,300 UP 700
HYBE 149,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 370,500 UP 9,000
DL E&C 38,500 DN 1,800
kakaopay 64,100 UP 200
K Car 20,100 UP 250
SKSQUARE 38,100 DN 1,450
(END)
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
June Huh becomes 1st scholar of Korean descent to win Fields Medal
