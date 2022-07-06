HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 DN 8,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,550 DN 1,400

CSWIND 48,300 DN 4,600

GKL 13,700 UP 100

KOLON IND 51,100 DN 2,200

HanmiPharm 317,500 DN 1,000

SD Biosensor 43,300 UP 450

BNK Financial Group 6,550 DN 270

emart 105,500 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 50 DN450

KOLMAR KOREA 37,350 UP 50

PIAM 34,050 UP 350

HANJINKAL 57,600 DN 4,500

CHONGKUNDANG 86,200 DN 1,900

DoubleUGames 41,600 DN 200

MANDO 45,400 DN 1,450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 28,500 DN 1,000

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 DN 250

Netmarble 68,200 DN 700

KRAFTON 234,000 UP 8,000

HD HYUNDAI 51,700 DN 3,100

ORION 105,000 0

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 DN 950

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,850 DN 500

BGF Retail 185,000 DN 4,500

SKCHEM 96,700 DN 1,500

HDC-OP 11,250 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 DN 14,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,000 DN 17,000

HANILCMT 13,400 DN 300

SKBS 121,500 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 600

KakaoBank 31,300 UP 700

HYBE 149,500 DN 500

LG Energy Solution 370,500 UP 9,000

DL E&C 38,500 DN 1,800

kakaopay 64,100 UP 200

K Car 20,100 UP 250

SKSQUARE 38,100 DN 1,450

(END)