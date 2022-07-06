S. Korean Bond Yields on July 6, 2022
All News 16:53 July 06, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.909 2.954 -4.5
2-year TB 3.269 3.328 -5.9
3-year TB 3.239 3.301 -6.2
10-year TB 3.295 3.379 -8.4
2-year MSB 3.248 3.281 -3.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.086 4.128 -4.2
91-day CD 2.050 2.050 0.0
(END)
