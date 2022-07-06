Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon meets with ministers from Latin American nations

All News 19:19 July 06, 2022

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with a group of senior officials from 10 Latin American nations on Wednesday and pledged to expand cooperation between South Korea and the region, his office said.

The officials were visiting South Korea from Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, El Salvador, Brazil, Honduras and Colombia to attend a forum in Busan.

They included Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnoldo Tinoco and Guatemalan Agriculture Minister Jose Lopez.

"Our excellent businesses have taken part in various infrastructure projects in Central and South America, and I look forward to more opportunities for cooperation going forward," Yoon was quoting as saying during the meeting at his office. "The South Korean government will continue to expand tailored cooperation with Central and South America."

The president also asked for the countries' support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (3rd from L) meets with a group of senior officials from 10 Latin American nations on July 6, 2022, at his office in central Seoul in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

