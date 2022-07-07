N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000: state media
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 2,000, according to its state media Thursday.
More than 1,950 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Tuesday, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.75 million have recovered, and at least 3,550 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
