Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 July 07, 2022

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into 2 ex-chiefs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Problem with S. Korea's math education (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- 28 pct of carmakers' allies in deficit (Donga Ilbo)
-- Military to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Resurgence of COVID-19 following loosened measures (Segye Ilbo)
-- State spy agency files complaints against 2 ex-chiefs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fear of recession: Won-dollar breaks 1,310 won; KOSPI below 2,300 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- State spy agency charges 2 ex-chiefs (Hankyoreh)
-- Spy agency files complaints against 2 ex-chiefs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fear of recession: KOSPI breaches 2,300 mark (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies' inventory assets breach 148 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nuclear energy is key: trade minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Strategic command planned to head 'three-axis' response to NK threats (Korea Herald)
-- First lady thrust back into spotlight over unofficial aide (Korea Times)
(END)

