BTS' 'Proof' stays high on Billboard albums' chart for 3rd consecutive week
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS has ranked high on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for the third consecutive week with its anthology album "Proof."
The album came in 13th, down nine notches from the previous week's fourth, on this week's Billboard 200 chart, released Wednesday (U.S. time).
"Proof" is a three-CD album that wraps up the first chapter of BTS' nine-year career.
Released June 10, the album debuted atop the chart three weeks ago.
Besides the albums chart, "Proof" also ranked second on the World Albums chart, fifth on the Top Current Album Sales chart and 10th on the Tastemaker Albums chart.
The album's main single, "Yet To Come," topped the World Digital Song Sales chart, placed 34th on the Billboard Global 200 and 20th on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.
Meanwhile, "Left and Right," a collaborative single between BTS member Jungkook and U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart this week. The song also landed at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, No. 2 on Canada Digital Song Sales and 17th on the Billboard Canada Hot 100 and 23rd on the Streaming Songs chart.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
Four Navy soldiers detained for allegedly assaulting fellow in rowdy discharge ceremony
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations