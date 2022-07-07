BTS' 'Proof' stays high on Billboard albums' chart for 3rd consecutive week

Meanwhile, "Left and Right," a collaborative single between BTS member Jungkook and U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart this week. The song also landed at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, No. 2 on Canada Digital Song Sales and 17th on the Billboard Canada Hot 100 and 23rd on the Streaming Songs chart.