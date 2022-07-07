Veteran forward fitting right in with nat'l football team after long absence

Listed at 182 centimeters and 90 kilograms, Park will not be pushed around so easily once she establishes her presence in the opposition box. Kim Hye-ri, the national team captain, even said Park is "probably the most physically imposing player in Asia." Park used her strength and deft touch to score 17 goals in her first 34 matches, and South Korea are hoping Park still has some of that magic left in her.