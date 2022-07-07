Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 07, 2022
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/27 Rain 60
Incheon 29/26 Rain 80
Suwon 32/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 33/26 Sunny 70
Daejeon 33/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/25 Sunny 80
Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 20
Busan 30/25 Sunny 20
