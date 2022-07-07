Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 07, 2022

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/27 Rain 60

Incheon 29/26 Rain 80

Suwon 32/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/26 Sunny 70

Daejeon 33/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/25 Sunny 80

Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 20

Busan 30/25 Sunny 20

