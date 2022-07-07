Over 40 pct of N. Koreans undernourished: U.N. report

According to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 report co-published by U.N. agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund and the World Food Programme, the prevalence of undernourishment among North Korea's 25-million population reached 41.6 percent from 2019 to 2021, compared with 33.8 percent from 2004 to 2006.