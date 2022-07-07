Over 40 pct of N. Koreans undernourished: U.N. report
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- More than 40 percent of North Koreans are undernourished, a U.N. report showed Thursday amid concerns of food security in the impoverished country.
According to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 report co-published by U.N. agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund and the World Food Programme, the prevalence of undernourishment among North Korea's 25-million population reached 41.6 percent from 2019 to 2021, compared with 33.8 percent from 2004 to 2006.
Meanwhile, 33.9 percent of North Korean women aged 15 to 49 suffered from anemia in 2019, compared with 13.5 percent of South Korean women in the age group in the same period.
The prevalence of stunting in the North's children aged under 5 stood at 18.2 percent in 2020, compared with 2.2 percent in South Korea.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
Four Navy soldiers detained for allegedly assaulting fellow in rowdy discharge ceremony
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations