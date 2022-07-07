Go to Contents Go to Navigation

3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port, 1 person rescued

All News 11:16 July 07, 2022

JEJU, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Three fishing boats docked at a port on the southern island of Jeju caught fire Thursday, with one person rescued from the sea, firefighting authorities said.

The fire started in one boat at Hallim Port and is believed to have spread to two others. A fire report was first filed at 10:17 a.m., officials said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Fishing boats are on fire at Jeju's Hanlim Port on July 7, 2022, in this photo provided by a news reader. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

