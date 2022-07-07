3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port, 1 person rescued
All News 11:16 July 07, 2022
JEJU, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Three fishing boats docked at a port on the southern island of Jeju caught fire Thursday, with one person rescued from the sea, firefighting authorities said.
The fire started in one boat at Hallim Port and is believed to have spread to two others. A fire report was first filed at 10:17 a.m., officials said.
No casualties have been reported yet.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Four Navy soldiers detained for allegedly assaulting fellow in rowdy discharge ceremony