(LEAD) 3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port, 3 seriously injured
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info)
JEJU, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Three fishing boats docked at a port on the southern island of Jeju caught fire Thursday, leaving three people seriously injured, firefighting authorities said.
The fire started in one boat at Hallim Port at 10:17 a.m. and is believed to have spread to two others, according to the Coast Guard and firefighters.
Three people were rescued from the sea reportedly with serious injuries and were transported to a hospital, officials said.
Coast Guard rescuers and six patrol ships were battling the fire.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official