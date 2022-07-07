(2nd LD) 3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port; 3 seriously injured, 2 missing
(ATTN: UPDATES headline, throughout with more details)
JEJU, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Three fishing boats caught fire at a port on the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, leaving three people seriously injured and two others missing, firefighters said.
The fire broke out on a 49-ton boat docked at Hallim Port at 10:17 a.m. and spread to the two others, according to the Coast Guard and firefighters.
Three people were rescued with serious burns and sent to a hospital, while at least two others remain missing. Officials said they are trying to determine exactly how many people were on the three boats when the fire broke out.
Coast Guard rescuers, six patrol boats and a helicopter were mobilized to battle the fire and search the area for the missing people, officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Rival parties trade allegations over fisheries official's death
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official