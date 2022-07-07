Seoul shares up 1.7 pct in late Thurs. morning trade
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.7 percent higher late Thursday morning, driven by gains in bio, health and tech blue chips.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 38.86 points to 2,330.87 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped more than 3 percent.
SD Biosensor, a producer of COVID-19 test kits, soared around 5 percent and vaccine maker SK Bioscience spiked 17 percent amid a sharp rise in the country's COVID-19 infection cases.
In contrast, platform giant Kakao shed 0.2 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines fell 0.6 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,305.80 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.5 won from Wednesday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Four Navy soldiers detained for allegedly assaulting fellow in rowdy discharge ceremony