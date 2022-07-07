Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 18,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 18,000 for the third straight day Thursday, as the nation embarks on a summer vacation season amid the eased social distancing restrictions.
The country added 18,511 new COVID-19 infections, including 194 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,451,862, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Presidential office says it is paying close attention to probe into ex-spy chiefs
SEOUL -- The presidential office said Thursday it is paying close attention to the prosecution's investigations into two former spy chiefs accused of mishandling two separate cases involving North Korea.
The investigations were launched after the National Intelligence Service on Wednesday filed complaints against its former Directors Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon. Park is accused of deleting intelligence-related reports on North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official at sea in September 2020, while Suh is accused of forcing the early termination of an inquiry into two North Korean fishermen who were sent back to the North in November 2019, reportedly against their wishes to defect.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea logs current account surplus in May, turnaround from April deficit
SEOUL -- South Korea posted a current account surplus in May, turning around from the previous month's deficit, but its surplus was still much smaller than a year earlier as import bills remained high amid soaring energy and commodity prices, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's current account surplus amounted to US$3.86 billion in May, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics estimates 11.3 pct rise in Q2 profit on chip biz
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it is likely to report its best second-quarter earnings in four years on the back of solid chip demand.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 14 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, up 11.38 percent from a year ago.
-----------------
(ATTN: ADDS BOK official's comments, cumulative figure in paras 8-11, photo)
-----------------
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) was set to hold an ethics committee meeting Thursday to discuss a sexual bribery scandal involving leader Lee Jun-seok amid speculation over whether he will be ousted as the leader.
The PPP's ethics committee is scheduled to meet at the National Assembly at 7 p.m. to determine whether and how to discipline Lee over the allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessman as a bribe in 2013 and attempted to cover up the case.
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official