The investigations were launched after the National Intelligence Service on Wednesday filed complaints against its former Directors Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon. Park is accused of deleting intelligence-related reports on North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official at sea in September 2020, while Suh is accused of forcing the early termination of an inquiry into two North Korean fishermen who were sent back to the North in November 2019, reportedly against their wishes to defect.

