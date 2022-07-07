Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 691 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:06 July 07, 2022

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 691 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,200, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 531 from the Army, 89 from the Air Force and 32 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 30 cases from the Navy and nine from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 2,992 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!